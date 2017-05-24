Wife of cop who probed Sheena Bora murder found dead in Mumbai

The wife of an inspector who was part of the investigating team which probed the Sheena Bora murder case was found dead at Mumbai. Deepali Ganore was found lying in a pool of blood with a knife besides her. The body was discovered by her husband, Inspector Dyaneshwar Ganore when he returned home from work on Tuesday at 3.30 am.

The incident took place at the Santa Cruz area in Mumbai. Adding to the murder mystery was the fact that their 21 year old son has been missing since last evening the police said.

Dyaneshwar Ganore was a part of the first team to investigate the Sheena Bora murder case. Sheena was murdered in 2012 allegedly by her mother Indrani Mukerjea. Indrani's husband Peter is also a co-accused in the case. Both are currently lodged in jail.

The murder was discovered three years later, when remains of her body were found following the questioning of Indrani Mukerjea's driver, who had been arrested in connection with another case.

