Wife ends life, man goes missing weeks after marriage in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 19: The Hyderabad high court has asked the Telangana Police Commissioner to direct a senior police officer to probe into the disappearance of a 23-year-old man who married a 20-year-old girl tow months ago in Mumbai against her parent's wishes.

According to reports, the young couple from Telangana identified as Amboji Naresh and Tummala Swati belonging to different castes got married in Mumbai less than two months ago.

Swati is believed to be dead where Naresh is reported to missing. However, the court had ordered to submit the inquiry report by June 1.

Naresh's parents said that they worry about the disappearance of their son and fear he may come true.

Naresh's father Venkaiah said that the girl's family head should tell whether Naresh was killed because he married a girl who belongs to an upper caste and they (Swati's family) are Reddy. He asked the bride's family to at least tell where Naresh is.

Naresh went missing from two weeks ago from the bus-stand in Bhongir which is 40 kilometres away from Hyderabad where the couple were returning from Mumbai after getting married

Reports said that Naresh and Swati were childhood friends and classmates in college. The duo got married in Mumbai but were forced to return after two days later as they were receiving phone calls from Naresh's father alleging his brother i.e Naresh's uncle is in police custody and had asked the couple to return soon to let his brother free.

Venakaiah said that the couple arrived in Bhongir after which he handed over Swati at the police station to her father but within three days she came to him and told she wanted to live with Naresh. "What could I do," Venkaiah asked.

Naresh's mother Indira who burst into tears and has lost all sleep has been out of conscious frequently with anxiety and worry.

She raised doubts about her son asking whether he is kept captive somewhere or is he alive. She said that the family should know what has happened to their only son.

Swati had informed the Mumbai Police on the day of her marriage itself that she expected trouble from her family. She allegedly committed suicide on Monday just hours before she was to be presented in court. Naresh's parents allege the local police in Bhongir had not supported the couple but tried to separate them.

Reports said that Swati on the day of her marriage had informed the Mumbai police regarding the trouble expected from her family side. She then allegedly committed suicide on Monday just a few hours before she was asked to appear before the court. The parents of Naresh had alleged that the Bhongir police tried to separate the couple instead of supporting.

He said that his clients cannot trust the local investigating officers because right from the beginning they had acted illegally, tried to put pressure on the couple even when they know that the duo are adults and married on their will.

OneIndia News