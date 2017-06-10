Why we must celebrate the death of dreaded terrorist S S Khaplang

From extorting the government and the poor to killing soldiers of the Indian Army, over the years, S S Khaplang of NSCN-K had become one of the most dreaded terrorists in Nagaland. On Friday, he died at the age of 77 at Myanmar where he was hiding.

Khaplang who broke the cease fire deal with India a few years back launched several attacks. In 2015 he masterminded the attack at Manipur in which 18 soldiers were martyred.

Khaplang, a Myanmar national had forged ties with ULFA(I) and decided to wage an all out war in North East. Khaplang until 2014 was believed to be towing India's line. However a meeting with the ULFA(I) heads changed that perception and it was then he decided that an umbrella body of all North Eastern militant groups needed to be formed.

Khaplang had taken shelter in Myanmar after being declared a terrorist by India. He controlled the NSCN-K which refused to talk peace withIndia. He had been shuttling between between Taga in Myanmar and the Yunnan province in China to avoid coming under the radar of the Indian agencies. It is said that he had been in touch with Prakash Baruah of the ULFA who has been spotted several times in the Yunan province.

The dossier on Khaplang states that he was a dedicated leader. He made sure he was available at all times for his cadres. He was one of the most influential leaders in the North East. Khaplang's influence was seen when he went ahead and formed the United Liberation Front of Western South India an outfit which shelters several other North Eastern militant groups including the ULFA(I), NDFB(S) and the KLO.

Khaplang was hell bent on creating this umbrella outfit and also becomes its chairman. However he was opposed by R K Meghen the leader of the United National Liberation Front, Manupur.

Meghen who is in jail wanted to become the chairman of the umbrella group, but was prevented by Khaplang. Meghen had even sent messages to his followers from a jail in Guwahati to prevent Khaplang from becoming the chairman of the group.

OneIndia News