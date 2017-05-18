Why was IAS officer Anurag Tewari considering a shift from Karnataka cadre?

The country lost a good IAS officer in Anurag Tewari who was found dead in Lucknow. His family members are angered with the observation made by the Lucknow police who said that the incident occurred when he had gone out for a morning walk. Tewari was an officer from the Karnataka cadre.

He never went out in the morning for a walk, he was a bookworm who read up to 2 am everyday, his family members had told the media. He was constantly harassed by officials in the civil supplies department in Karnataka. He was even considering a change of cadre, his brother Alok Tewari said.

The officer had in fact applied for leave 15 days back. But the same was cancelled by Karnataka's Chief Secretary. Sources now say that Tewari had very often expressed concerns about the working style in Bengaluru.

The police in Lucknow say that they would probe all angles. We are also probing to find out if there was any foul play which may have led up to his death. The police have no visuals from the CCTV cameras. They found a wound on his chin and his lips were cut too.

In the medical tests it is indicated that organs inside the body were congested. The doctors say that this would need further probing. Such an occurrence can take place if there is drug reaction, excessive consumption of alcohol, external poisoning or food poisoning.

The police would also see if it was any personal reason that could have also led up to his death. He was divorced since March 1. Relations with his wife were strained and he had been separated from her for the past seven years.

OneIndia News