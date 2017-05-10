Why the SC ordered media gag in the Justice Karnan case is wrong

Media gag is wrong

Justice Hegde points out that the gag on the media was wrong. This power is not vested with the Supreme Court at least in such an instance. The SC can gag the media from speaking only in the larger interest of the nation. It is the fundamental right of the people to know what is happening, Justice Hegde said.

According to me prima facie the order to gag the media was not right. The media has not been heard in this case. It is infact the duty of the media to inform the people about what is going on. The media was not a party to these proceedings and neither were the happenings in the court being recorded in-camera.