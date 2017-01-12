Why the David Guetta concert isn't happening in Bengaluru

Organisers of DJ David Guetta concert that was scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on Thursday announced that the event had been cancelled on their social media pages. Sunburn Festival, the organisers, claimed that the concert had been called off due to law and order situation in the city following events that unfolded during New Year Eve.

The police, however, rubbished the claims stating that the event had been asked to be postponed due to an election that is underway in the same locality.

Seemant Kumar Singh, IGP, said, "Surprised as to why organisers cited law and order issue when no authority said so. Hardly one day was given for the APMC eledctions and the police is deployed there. There is no law and order issue as cited by the organisers."

The police rubbished the claims of organisers that they recommended a change of dates due to law and order situation.

The organisers in their post to the fans have said that the event will be rescheduled. "Due to present law and order situation in Bengaluru following the events that happened around New Year's Eve, authorities have recommended against holding the concert scheduled today with Guetta," a post said.

OneIndia News