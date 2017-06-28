Why Tamils don't speak Hindi? Here is the answer

Why Tamils don't speak Hindi? This is an interesting question that is being posed by many. This question came up after a Venkaiah Naidu presser in which he said that citizens of India need to make efforts to learn Hindi.

Naidu came under flak and people called it a way of imposing Hindi which is not the national language of the country, but the official language. Stand up comedian, Arvind S A decided to educate the people and also summarise why Tamils don't speak Hindi.

In a hilarious video, Arvind goes on to say, " you know why we like to irritate you people. Because you did a f@##$ all tribute to us called Chennai Express and Lungi dance."

Watch the video here:

OneIndia News