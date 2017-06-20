Why Taliban is being created in India?, Aruna Roy asked on her foreign tour

Noted social activist Aruna Roy said people she meets on her tour asked her why a "Taliban is being created in India', while addressing a sit-in in protest against the lynching of Zafar Hussein by civic officials in Pratapgarh, Rajasthan.

Roy was speaking at the five-day protest he organized by civil rights groups in Jaipur.

Roy said that the country which had shown the way of peace to the world, now earning infamy over incidents of mob violence. "What Gandhi demonstrated in this country was followed by Martin Luther King Jr in the United States and Nelson Mandela in South Africa," said Roy, reports Hindustan Times.

Kavita Srivastava of People's Union for Civil Liberties said that Rajasthan was slowly becoming "lynchisthan" (lynching ground) and rule of the mob had taken over the state.

The activists said that photographing defecating women was a crime under section 354C (capturing image of a woman in a private act) of Indian Penal Code.

In fact, the post-mortem report of Zafar Hussein said that he died due to cardio respiratory failure. He was lynched when he tried to stop the civic body workers from photographing women defecating in the open in Pratapgarh district.

"The report which came late on Sunday evening points out that the tentative cause of death is cardio respiratory failure," Pratapgarh's Superintendent of Police Shivraj Meena told IANS.

However, the final cause of death would be known only after the Forensic Science Laboratory results and reports of the viscera are received, he said. The report does not indicate any injuries on his body, Meena said.

Khan's brother has lodged an FIR under Section 302 of the IPC (for murder).

(With agency inputs)