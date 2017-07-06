Why Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam are hubs of terror activity

Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam have been problematic for the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to deal with. The most number of local terrorists who are tech savvy too have been joining the Hizbul MUjahideen from these areas.

Since the death of Burhan Wani on July 8 2016, there have been 88 local youth who have joined the Hizbul. Of this 50 have joined the group in the past six months according to statistics with the Intelligence Bureau.

Officials say that the unrest in Kashmir was planned well before the death of Wani. If one looks at the statistics from 2014 onwards, there is enough indication to suggest that a build up of terrorists was taking place.

In 2010 the number of militants who joined the outfit was at 54. In 2011 it came down to 23. In 2012 the number dipped to 16. However in 2014-15 the number stood at 66.

While analysing why the number of terrorists in Pulwama was higher compared to the rest of the state, officials say that this place provides a perfect cover for them. First and foremost Pulwama was home to Wani. Secondly the topography of Pulwama which has dense forests provide a perfect shelter for terrorists. The topography of the place has led to several terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Tayiba to take shelter in this area.

OneIndia News