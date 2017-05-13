Why PM Modi is silent on Tamil fishermen issue, asks DMK

Chennai, May 13: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham party on Saturday raised doubts on the steps initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to redress issues of Tamil Nadu fishermen in his two-day visit to Colombo. It said that it has appreciated PM Modi's announcement of 10,000 houses for Indian origin Tamils in Sri Lanka.

On the road in Sri Lanka...overwhelmed! pic.twitter.com/0j7dZDk1op — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2017

"Tamil fishermen have been shot at and a lot of them were killed and the seizure of their boats has become a routine aspect of the Sri Lankan Navy. If the Prime Minister can find a permanent solution to the fishermen problem, I think that will be a very big relief," DMK leader Sarvanan told ANI.

Prime Minister Modi assured Tamils that the government and people of India are with them in their journey towards peace and greater prosperity.

What DMK had said earlier:

On May 12, asserting that Tamils in Sri Lanka were natives of the land, the DMK had urged PM Modi to ensure that they are treated equally and impartially in the island nation.

DMK leader TKS Elangovan told news agency ANI that only Modi, who is on a two-day visit to India's southern neighbour, can ensure that all ethnic groups in Sri Lanka, including the Tamils, are treated without any discrimination.

Elangovan said Modi's visit will go in vain if this cannot be ensured. Modi on Thursday left on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka where he will be the chief guest at the International Vesak Day celebrations.

The visit follows the invitation of Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena. It is Modi's second trip to Sri Lanka as Prime Minister after March 2015.

Last month, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe visited India.

