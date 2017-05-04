Why PM Modi is silent on mutilation of jawans: Chacko

New Delhi, May 4: The Congress on Thursday alleged that if Bharatiya Janata Party-led government does not take action Pakistan then it will become the weakest government till date.

The allegations came after Pakistan denied of mutilating the bodies of two jawans recently after they were killed in a terror attack along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the denial of Pakistan, the Congress leader P C Chacko said that the situation in Kashmir is out of control as the Pakistan troops were dared enough to behead our two jawans in Jammu and Kashmir.

"There is a situation which is totally out of control. We saw that two Indian soldiers were beheaded by the Pakistani forces and their bodies were mutilated. We don't hear anything from our Prime Minister. The government should be able to rise up to the occasion and retaliate in strongest possible manner, otherwise, this will be the weakest government in the country till date," Congress leader P.C. Chacko told ANI.

Chacko added that there will be a BJP government lacks strict policy towards Pakistan.

He blamed the government that it is not able to respond to the situation adding that the many soldiers are laying down their lives for no reason.

Similarly, another congress leader Randeep Sujrewala had said that the BJP does not seem to know how to tackle with the current situation.

"Currently in Pakistan, more than 65 terrorist camps are spreading their wings which are pushing militants inside our border. I don't understand what strategy the BJP is making to tackle these issues. Sometimes they invite the Islamic States in Pathankot or visit Pakistan without invitation and the next day they talk of taking revenge from them," Surjewala told ANI.

He said that the country wants to know when the Indian Army will be given free hand so that the soldiers will be protected.

It is to remind that Union Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday had said that Pakistan's denial on mutilation of jawans across LoC carries no credibility.

"The denial itself carries no credibility because the entire gambit of circumstances clearly indicates that this barbaric act of first killing two of our soldiers and then neutralising their bodies has been carried out with the active participation of the army," Jaitley had said.

Responding to the incident, Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit was summoned by New Delhi on Wednesday and lodged a protest against the killing and mutilation of jawans across LoC.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Gopal Baglay in a tweet had said that "Foreign Secretary summoned Pakistan High Commissioner, conveyed India's outrage, demands action against Pakistan soldiers and commanders responsible."

OneIndia News