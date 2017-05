"Why no martyrs from Gujarat?" asks Akhilesh Yadav, mocks martyrs

"Soldiers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, South India and other places have been martyred but have you seen a martyr from Gujarat? asked Akhilesh Yadav. His insensitive comments came as a mockery of the sacrifice made by Indian soldiers guarding the borders. Akhilesh Yadav made callous statements about martyrs while speaking to the media on Wednesday. Soon enough, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh drew flak for his 'divisive' comments.

UP, Madhya Pradesh, Dakshin Bharat har jagah se shaheed huye hain, Gujarat ka koi jawan shaheed hua ho toh batao: Akhilesh Yadav pic.twitter.com/1eN85HemJh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 10, 2017

Akhilesh Yadav's comments came on the day India was mourning the death of Lt Ummer Fayaz who was murdered by extremists in Kashmir. Akhilesh Yadav, in a bid to take a dig at Prime Minister Modi, asked if his home state Gujarat had given India any martyrs. Netizens were in no mood to spare the president of the Samajwadi Party for his comments on martyrs.

His statement dividing martyrs on the lines of region and states shocked many. Social media was abuzz with criticisms against Akhilesh for dividing India's heroes. Netizens demanded that Akhilesh Yadav apologises for his comments.

OneIndia News