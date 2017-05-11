Why Lt Fayaz's parents concealed he was in Indian Army

There was talk in Kashmir that the martyred soldier Lt Ummer Fayaz was a doctor. In fact his parents were afraid to make it public that their son had joined the National Defence Academy. They lied to the villagers that their son had gone to Mumbai to do his MMBS.

However as fate would have it, some of the villagers got wind of this and informed the Hizbul Mujahideen about the same. He was kidnapped and then brutally killed by the terrorists.

Informed sources also say that all the terrorists were locals of the same place where Lt Fayaz hailed from. There is a good chance that they knew him since his childhood and finally decided to kill him.

Meanwhile investigations have show terrorists belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen may have killed young Kashmiri army officer Lt Ummer Fayaz and an INSAS rifle snatched from cops could have been used in the crime, the Jammu and Kashmir.

A senior police official also said today that Fayaz's body did not bear any torture marks while adding that the post-mortem report is awaited.

Police have found two empty cartridges of an INSAS rifle at the place where Fayaz was shot dead by the militants in Shopian. There were two incidents of weapon-snatching in south Kashmir recently. The doctors and police officers who examined the body did not find any torture marks.

