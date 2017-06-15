Why ISIS operatives are converting to Christianity

Operatives of the Islamic State have come up with a new tactic to avoid the scanner of security agencies in India. Once recruited into the ISIS, they convert to Christianity, investigations by the National Investigation Agency has learnt.

The revelation was made during the interrogation of Abid Khan, a resident of Bengaluru. He told the NIA that he had converted to Christianity so that he could go to Syria and be part of the ISIS.

He also said that his conversion was tactical. He said that he was on his way to Indonesia to meet his girlfriend. From there they had both planned on leaving for Syria under a Christian name.

NIA officials say that this is a new tactic. ISIS operatives realise that the scanner on them would be less if they travel on a passport bearing a Christian name. Moreover the scanner on anyone traveling to Syria is very high. The operatives feel that if they travel with a Christian name there is a better chance that they are not detected.

Abid Khan, 23 a resident of 19-18th Cross, Govindpura, near Rashedia Masjid, Byrappa Layout, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru, Karnataka was arrested for his alleged links with the ISIS. After he came in contact with four persons he decided to join the ISIS, the NIA says. The NIA also states that he converted to Christianity after joining the outfit. This was a tactical move on his part as he wanted to evade arrest, the NIA also says.

OneIndia News