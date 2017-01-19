Why is there a spike in terror videos?

Militant videos, especially ones featuring the Hizbul Mujahideen, appear to be the new trend. In the last three months at least five videos have surfaced showing Hizbul terrorists, either prancing in the snow, discussing attacks with their Lashkar-e-Tayiba partners or having discussions in a jungle in South Kashmir.

Who shoots these videos and why are they being circulated. Minutes after such videos are released they are analysed by security agencies. A thorough examination shows that these videos are shot by the militants themselves using mobile phones and then sent out for circulation.

Why the spike in militant videos?

Militants realise the importance of propaganda on the social media. The Hizbul in particular follows in the footsteps of their slain commander Burhan Wani who shot more videos than bullets. Security experts say that ever since the Islamic State launched their propaganda apparatus, all others militant organisations want to follow suit.

Terror groups realise that attacks alone do little in the way of propganda. Moreover, such videos double as recruitment tools. Burhan Wani was extremely successful in roping in hundreds of young recruits from Kashmir.

Terror groups have awakened to the fact that the battle in the age of social media demands a greater presence on the online forum. The IS has set up studios in Syria and Iraq where beheading videos are shot. It has been found that nine of every 10 beheading videos are fake and they are released more as a propaganda tool.

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that one would get to see more such videos in the future. Witnessing the success of the Hizbul operations other groups such as the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammad would also follow suit.

