Why is IT department not targetting Amit Shah, asks Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the Income Tax Department raids on Tamil Nadu chief secretary unethical and vindictive. Banerjee also called the raids as technically improper. "It is only to disturb the federal structure," she alleged while questioning why the authorities were not targeting BJP chief Amit Shah and others who are collecting money.

"While corruption needs to be condemned strongly, the raid on Tamil Nadu chief secretary by central agencies devalues the institution of the civil service," she added. However, her statement drew extensive criticism with many accusing her of taking on the IT Department.

DMK's M K Stalin on Raids

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam treasurer and leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu assembly M K Stalin called the raids against state Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao a disgrace. "This is perhaps the first time a raid is conducted at a chief secretary's residence. This has caused disgrace to the state," he said in a statement.

Sources revealed that 10 teams from the Income Tax Department were conducting raids in over 13 locations in Chennai, Bengaluru and Chittor. The raids are said to be the fallout of massive seizure by the IT Department from three businessmen including Sekar Reddy who is said to be close to many highly placed officials and politicians in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

OneIndia News