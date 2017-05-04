Why India won't declare Pakistan a terror state

The nation is outraged and questions are being asked why Pakistan cannot be declared a terror state. Although declaring Pakistan a terror state may not have any immediate impact on the country, it would be beneficial in the long run for India. The fact is that India continues to be the most affected by Pakistan and if it were to be declared a terror state, there is a good chance that some other nations may follow suit as well.

Recently Rajya Sabha MP, Rajeev Chandrashekhar had moved a Private Member Bill in the Rajya Sabha seeking to declare Pakistan as a terror state. However following a response from the government which opposed the same, the Bill was withdrawn.

Why can't Pakistan be declared a terror state? After the Private Bill was moved, the Ministry for Home Affairs had said that any move to declare Pakistan a terror state would damage international relations under the Geneva Convention. India is bound by international norms and since there are trade relations that are shared, it would not be correct to declare such countries as terror states, the Home Ministry report had said. Photo credit: PTI Private Bill In the Private Bill, the MP had sought to impose legal, economic and travel sanctions on citizens of countries that promoted terror. As per the rules, the Bill was to be first screened by a house committee and once this process was done, it was to become a law. However the same was withdrawn. The Home Ministry says that any move to declare Pakistan a terror state would jeopardise international relations under the Geneva Convention. Photo credit: PTI Engagement even after Kargil War The Home Ministry had also told the Parliament Secretariat that it was opposing the Bill. This is because India has diplomatic relations with the neighbouring country which includes High Commissions as well as trade relations. It would not be prudent on India's part to declare any country as a terror state because we are bound by international norms. On the floor of the House, Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said that the government had taken many steps to deal with terror. The existing laws already have sufficient provisions for dealing with citizens of a terrorist country. To declare a country as a terrorist state can have diplomatic as well as other far-reaching consequences. Before doing so a detailed study is required, he had also said. Photo credit: PTI

OneIndia News