Why Governor and not CM will 'directly' oversee Kashmir's clean up

The latest directive to the security forces from the Home Ministry makes it clear that Kashmir must be cleaned up. While the security forces have been given a free hand to clean up militancy in the Valley, it is important to note that the entire operation would be overseen by the Governor.

This would be the Governor will oversee all the security operations. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti who holds the home portfolio will however be kept in the loop. This would however take place only when the security forces take on terrorists in an encounter.

These are clear signs that the Centre wants no politics to come in the way of the operation. Many security personnel especially the police personnel who have been targeted mercilessly in the Valley have complained about an appeasement policy.

The state government tends to go soft on certain issues and this has been a bane for the police personnel. The police who form the backbone of the intelligence in the Valley would prefer to work under the Governor directly as they feel they would have a free hand too,

A source said that the Centre cannot afford to see the police force losing their morale. No unit in Kashmir can operate without the support of the local police. They are acclimatized to the area, have the local contacts and can provide pin-point intelligence to the Army.

Just look at the success rate of the Army in the recent days. It is the intelligence that is bring provided by the local police personnel that has resulted in the precise taking down of militants.

