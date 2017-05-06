Why declaring Assam 'disturbed area' will help wipe out militancy

The decision by the union government to declare the whole of Assam as a disturbed area under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act was necessary in the wake of rising insurgency. There have been 75 incidents of violence in Assam and hence declaring the state as a disturbed area for the next three months had become absolutely necessary.

Home Ministry sources tell OneIndia that there has been a considerable rise in the number of terror related incidents. Violent groups such as the ULFA, NDFB and others are on the rise and hence declaring the state as a disturbed area was necessary.

In a gazette notification, the Home Ministry said the entire Assam, besides bordering areas of Meghalaya, have been declared "disturbed" under the AFSPA for three months with effect from May 3.

The ministry said there were 75 incidents of violence in Assam in 2016 in which 33 people, including four security personnel, were killed and 14 others were abducted. Besides, there were nine violent incidents in the state in which four people, including two security personnel, were killed in 2017. The violence were perpetrated by insurgent groups like ULFA, NDFB and others, the ministry said.

In the next three months, security forces will go after these insurgent groups. The violence has to subside or be done away with completely. It is necessary to back the Armed Forces and hence such an order became absolutely necessary, the official also pointed out.

The AFSPA has been continuing in Assam since November 1990. In another gazette notification, the ministry declared three districts of Arunachal Pradesh - Tirap, Changlang and Longding - besides areas falling under 16 police stations bordering Assam as "disturbed" area under the AFSPA for three more months.

The home ministry cited the continuing violence perpetrated by NSCN(IM), NSCN(K), ULFA, NDFB and others as the reason for enforcing the AFSPA for three months beyond May 4.

