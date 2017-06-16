Why Burhan Wani will be referred to as militant only in intelligence files

Burhan Wani will be just referred to as militant in all written communication from now on. With the first death anniversary of Wani, the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists approaching in July, the Home Ministry has dashed off a note to its division and all security agencies not to write his name in any communication.

This step was taken to avoid trouble. The centre is already anticipating trouble on July 8, the day Wani was gunned down by security agencies. Home Ministry officials said that Wani would just be mentioned as one of the militants killed in an encounter along with two others.

The directive states that for all future references the incidents will be recorded as an encounter of three militants on July 8. The ministry feels that this is safer and would avoid any trouble in future is any information put out on the militant turns out to be inaccurate.

Meanwhile there would be heavy security deployment in the Valley ahead of July 8. There is actionable intelligence to suggest that several persons backed by Pakistan are looking to fuel tensions in the Valley on July 8. An Intelligence Bureau official informed OneIndia that all preventive measures have been taken by the security forces. We are coordinating with the forces. So far at least 9 out 10 alerts regarding problems being caused on July 8 are actionable in nature, the officer also informed.

OneIndia News