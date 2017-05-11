Why Baba Ramdev feels yoga is suitable for ‘gentle’ India, ‘war’ for Pak

New Delhi, May 11: On Wednesday, yoga guru Baba Ramdev said for a peaceful and progressive country like India, practice of yoga is most suitable. Ramdev slammed neighbouring Pakistan and said that the country which is mostly unstable practices 'war'.

"Yog (or yoga) for gentlemen and war for the evil go side by side. Only after following this, a peaceful and prosperous country can be created. So, war is necessary for Pakistan," said Ramdev.

Of late, diplomatic relationship between both India and Pakistan is experiencing a new low because of the latter's continuous violation of ceasefire agreement in the border state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Recently, Pakistan attackers killed and beheaded two Indian soldiers in the Poonch sector. Moreover, India is also fighting hard to save Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav who is currently facing death penalty in Pakistan.

Ramdev also suggested that in order to make the country corruption-free, practice of yoga is the best solution.

"Whether it is about the Aam Aadmi Party or any other political party, the question is how the virtue is and morality will be prevented from declining. How the corruption and corrupt practices will be abolished? The only method to prevent this is yoga and meditation. We know about number of civilisation, but this 21st Century would be of yog and meditation," he said.

OneIndia News