Why are women breaking their 'mangalsutras' in Karnataka

In a bid to save their husbands, women in Karnataka have started breaking the beads on their mangalsutras. Incidents such as these have been reported from Ballari, Davangere, Chitradurga, Koppal and Raichur.

Thousands of married women destroyed the red coral beads on their mangalsutras. This is thanks a rumour that those with beads on their mangalsutras could lose their husbands.

These areas have seen such superstitious practise in the past as well. Women who have been divorced indulged in the practise as they did not want their former husbands to die.

The madness however came to an end after these women learnt through television channels that these were just rumours. By the time the message was beamed to them, thousands of women had already broken their mangalsutras.

The other rumours:

If married women beg for a one rupee coin from five houses and offer the same to a temple then their problems would be solved.

If women throw their silver toe ring into the river then their husbands would be prosperous and healthy.

If a woman gifts her nephew a gold bracelet then he would be in good health.

