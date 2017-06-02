Why are Sharad Pawar and Nitish Kumar at war?

Nitish Kumar and Sharad Pawar are engaged in a silent battle. They have not spoken out against each other, but there is palpable tension among the two leaders who are eyeing for the post of coordinator of a UPA like coalition.

This coalition is being planned ahead of the 2019 elections to take on the BJP. This coveted post is being eyed by both leaders. Pawar as it may be recalled had turned down an offer to be the opposition's candidate for the next President of India. He did not want to be part of a losing campaign and would rather lead the opposition against the BJP.

Nitish on the other hand who has been nurturing Prime Ministerial dreams too wants to lead the opposition. He had walked out of the NDA for a similar reason. Kumar has been sending out many signals and the strongest one was when he skipped the grand lunch programme organised by the opposition recently. He had sent Sharad Yadav of the JD(U) instead. The very next day he attended a lunch hosted by Prime Minister Modi.

Kumar however has denied sending any message to the BJP. He says that he has already met with Sonia Gandhi on May 20 and would be attending the birthday celebrations of DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi in Chennai on June 3.

OneIndia News