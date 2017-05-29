Why AAP won't expel its leaders despite them making so many grave charges

Kapil Mishra has been hurling one allegation after another at the Aam Admi Party leadership. Despite these attacks, he continues to remain in the party and the AAP is unlikely to expell him.

The expulsion of the rebel MLA would give him a chance to join another party or form a separate group in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, which the party wants to avoid.

The party has so far suspended five MLAs - Mishra, Devinder Sehrawat, Amanatulla Khan and former ministers Asim Ahmed Khan and Sandeep Kumar. None of these MLAs have been expelled from the party. Of these five, all except Okhla MLA Amanatullah have rebelled against the party leadership since its resounding victory in the 2015 Delhi assembly polls.

Party's Timarpur MLA Pankaj Pushkar, known to be close to expelled AAP leader and Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav, has also spoken out against the leadership, but has, so far, escaped action, except for being excluded from party events.

Twenty party MLAs are also facing Office of Profit proceedings before the Election Commission and an adverse result would hit the party hard. Interestingly, although suspended, the MLAs have to abide by the party whip in the Delhi Legislative Assembly or face disqualification as an MLA.

Despite Pushkar's severe criticism against the Delhi government's education policy last year, he had voted in its favour in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The party has also used the same strategy to deal with its rebel MPs. Of the four party MPs---all from Punjab, two lawmakers H S Khalsa and Dharamvira Gandhi were suspended from the party. Though they are known to be close to Yogendra Yadav, the party chose to suspend them only.'

