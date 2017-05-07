Whole of Delhi is shocked by statement of Kapil Mishra: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on Sunday that "corruption circus" of Arvind Kejriwal government stood exposed after Water, Tourism and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra was sacked from his post.

Lashing out at Kejriwal, Tiwari, said,''I want to very strongly tell Arvind Kejriwal that he now doesn't have the moral or the legal right to be Delhi CM and should resign immediately. Whole of Delhi is absolutely shocked by today's remarks of Kapil Mishra.Its not an allegation but statement of a witness.''

Also, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta said that he will take this issue in the assembly and will also demand an explanation from Delhi Chief Minister. Sports Minister Vijay Goel also demanded the Delhi Chief Minister to resign and also alleged AAP to be the most corrupt party in the country.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress President Ajay Maken told the media that Mishra's claims were not mere allegations but testimony of an eyewitness warranting initiation of criminal proceedings against Kejriwal.

"Mishra's claim that Kejriwal took Rs 2 crore is not mere allegation rather an affidavit before the public of what he saw. He is saying what he saw as an eyewitness. The Centre, the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the CBI should immediately take action and register an FIR against Kejriwal.

"Kejriwal has no moral right to continue as the Chief Minister. He should immediately resign," said Maken.

He said the AAP, which governs Delhi, was "riddled with corruption".

Mishra was on Saturday thrown out of the cabinet and stripped off the water and tourism portfolios by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

OneIndia News