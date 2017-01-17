Who will be the next chief of the CBI?

New Delhi, Jan 17: Who will be the next chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation? Sources indicate that Delhi Police Commissioner, Alok Verma, is a front-runner for the post.

The collegium comprising the Prime Minister, leader of opposition and the Chief Justice of India which met on Monday discussed various names to head the prestigious post.

The post of CBI chief has been lying vacant for the past two months.

Currently, Rakesh Asthana is holding additional charge of CBI director. His appointment as interim boss of the CBI is already under challenge before the Supreme Court of India.

Apart from Verma, the other names that are doing the rounds are, Archana Ramasundaram, MC Borwankar, Krishna Chaudhary, RK Datta, Aruna Bahugana and Satish Mathur.

Sources say that the name of CBI director would be announced soon. While confirming that Verma is a front-runner, the source also added that other officers from the 1979 to 1982 batch are also under consideration.

The collegium will take a final call on the matter as per the directive of the Supreme Court, the officer added. The SC had said that the senior most four officers will be empaneled. This would be followed by a screening of the officers and then the names will have to be sent to the collegium.

OneIndia News