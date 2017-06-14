The Next President of India will be elected on July 17. Counting for the Presidential polls will take place on July 20. There is already hectic activity on in political circles to select a candidate.
Several names have cropped up in the past few days. They include, Draupadi Murmu, Najma Heptulla, Gopal Krishna Gandhi, L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Mohan Bhagwat, Sushma Swaraj among others.
Who will be the next President of India. Follow OneIndia's daily coverage on the issue leading up to July 20 2017.
Next President of India: Rajnath, Naidu to meet Sonia Gandhi
Next President of India: How non-serious candidates are kept away
Next President of India: Poll notification released
Next President of India: Murmu, Swaraj or Gehlot, the BJP's list of candidates
Next President: No Mohan Bhagwat, no support, Sena tells BJP
Next President of India: How BJP gains in selecting Draupadi Murmu
AIADMK is crucial for BJP, but only until July 17 Presidential elections
Next President of India: Thawar Chand Gehlot or Draupadi Murmu?
Next President of India: BJP forms poll panel under Amit Shah
Who will be the next President of India? Election on July 17, counting July 20
Next President of India, Vice-President: Is it Sumitra Mahajan and Venkaiah Naidu
Next President of India: Murli Manohar Joshi back in the reckoning
Next President of India: BJP wants party affiliated candidate
Not in race for Next President of India says Deve Gowda
Next President of India: BJP will win with 54 per cent of votes
Next President of India: Sonia to form committee to decide on candidate, says Lalu
Will protest if consensus candidate for next President of India not selected: Opposition
Next President of India: Nitish Kumar to skip meeting of anti-NDA parties tomorrow
Next President of India: Decision by opposition on Friday
BJP rules out Bhagwat as next President of India
Next President of India: It is official, Gopal Krishna Gandhi is opposition's pick
Next President of India: Here is why Sharad Pawar turned down the offer
Next President of India: Why Modi will never choose these leaders
Next President of India: Nandan Nilekani or Irom Sharmila? List of 20 probables
Next President of India: Congress pitches Meira Kumar against BJP's Draupadi Murmu
How BJP will easily elect its candidate as next President of India with ease
BJP would face little challenge in electing next President of India
Electoral College: Here is how the next President of India will be elected
Next President of India: BJP inches closer with AIADMK backing
Next President of India: It is Draupadi Murmu vs Gopal Krishna
What you should know about Draupadi Murmu, the next President of India
Is Draupadi Murmu Modi's surprise pick as the next President of India?
Modi will not be bullied in choice of President
Sharad Pawar as next President of India: How Congress will rope in Shiv Sena for support
Now Subramanian Swamy bats for Anandiben Patel as next President of India
Who will be the next President of India? Like always, no one knows, but Modi
Shiv Sena suggests Bhagwat's name for President's post
Is super-star Rajinikanth the next President of India?
Next President of India: Is Sharad Pawar now in the race?
Veteran Congressman Sharief bats for Bhagwat as President
Presidential elections: Can BJP appoint its candidate without the Shiv Sena?
Will Amitabh Bachchan be BJP's consensual candidate for President of India?
Will Pranab get a second term? Here are the probables for President of India
Modi's Guru Dakshina: Is Advani BJP's choice for President of India?
Here is how BJP will elect the next President of India
PM Modi to nominate Amitabh Bachchan's name for next President of India?
OneIndia News