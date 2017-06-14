The Next President of India will be elected on July 17. Counting for the Presidential polls will take place on July 20. There is already hectic activity on in political circles to select a candidate.

Several names have cropped up in the past few days. They include, Draupadi Murmu, Najma Heptulla, Gopal Krishna Gandhi, L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Mohan Bhagwat, Sushma Swaraj among others.

Who will be the next President of India. Follow OneIndia's daily coverage on the issue leading up to July 20 2017.

OneIndia News