Who will be CM if BJP wins Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls?

Lucknow, Jan 10: To declare or not to declare is the question that daunts the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Will it field a Chief Ministerial candidate or not is the question and sources within the party tell OneIndia that their priority now is to campaign and no decision in this regard has been taken as yet.

There are a couple of things that the BJP would need to consider before it decides on announcing its CM candidate in the poll bound UP. The BJP is up against the likes of Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, two very known faces in the state.

Sometime back there was a strong rumour that the BJP would announce the name of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, as the CM candidate. Singh was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, but why would he want to go to the state when he is number 2 man in the Union Government.

It would be interesting to see who are the probable candidates for the BJP to appoint as CM in case it wins the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017. BJP insiders say that there are some names in mind, but they have consciously decided not to field a CM candidate ahead of the polls.

Once the polls are done and if we have won then the leader would be elected, the BJP leader also informed.

Who will be CM if BJP wins?

Keshav Maurya: He is the state president of the BJP in UP and an MP from Phulpur. He has been tasked with the job of mobilising the non-Yadav OBC voters, who traditionally go with the BSP. His only drawback is that he has no administrative experience.

Manoj Sinha: Considered to be close to Amit Shah, he is from the upper caste. He could emerge as a candidate to ensure caste neutrality considering that the upper caste is not dominant numerically in UP. He is the Union Telecom Minister and an MP from Ghazipur.

Mahant Adityanath: The Gorakhpur MP is backed by a section of the RSS. His name has done the rounds several times, but it is to be seen if the BJP would finally go ahead with his candidature as CM.

The other names that are making the rounds are that of Uma Bharti and also Mahesh Sharma. While the name of Kalraj Mishra did come up, it would be unlikely that the BJP selects him as he is 75 years of age. He is past the age bar set by the party and hence may not be named.

Bharti, who dons several BJP posters in UP, is a possible candidate. However, she is likely to refuse it if offered as she has her heart still set in Madhya Pradesh. Sharma on the other hand is a Brahmin candidate and could be roped in to balance the caste equation.

OneIndia News