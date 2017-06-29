Who is Mustafa Dossa, one of the brains behind 1993 Mumbai serial blasts

Mustafa Dossa who was awaiting sentencing in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case died at the JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. He had complained of chest pain following which he was taken to hospital.

Dossa, one of the prime convicts of the 1993 Mumbai blast, was recently convicted by the TADA Court under the charges of criminal conspiracy (Section 120B IPC) and various provisions of the TADA. On June 27, the CBI sought capital punishment for Dossa's role in the 1993 mumbai blast.

Dossa was arrested in 2003 and found guilty for holding meetings in India and Dubai conspiring the 1993 blasts. The TADA court convicted him for landing of arms and ammunitions and explosives in Rajgad and financing the landing and for making travel arrangements for people who met with Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar.

The court was told that Dossa was the brains behind the 1993 attacks and his degree of crime was the highest when compared to the other accused. "While deciding on the punishment in this case, the court needs to keep two numbers in mind... that 257 persons died in the blasts and nearly 713 citizens were brutally injured. These numbers are sufficient to display the brutality caused by the blasts. The prosecution in the Mumbai blast case accused Dossa along with Tiger Memon and Chhota Shakeel of organising training camps in Pakistan and in India. According to the prosecution, they also made travel arrangements for men from India to Pakistan for arms training.

OneIndia News