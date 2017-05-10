Who is AIADMK's General Secretary? Even the Election Commission doesn't know

Even the election commission does not seem to know who the chief of the AIADMK is. The election commission released a list of recognised state political parties and their leaders who would take part in an all-party meet scheduled to take place on May 12. While the names of leaders of all parties have been mentioned, no name has been mentioned for the AIADMK.

The Election Commission, in its list, has mentioned 'General Secretary' against AIADMK along with the address of the party headquarters in Chennai. However, no name has been given against the post. Instead, the EC has mentioned a noted that reads, 'Information to be received from the party.' It is to be seen who would represent the AIADMK at the all-party meet. With the warring factions of the party yet to reach an agreement on the merger there is no agreement on who the leader is as well.

Following demands of the O Panneerselvam camp, Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy had announced that the interim general secretary of the party, Sasikala Natarajan, will no longer hold office. The same was implied to her nephew TTV Dinakaran.

EC releases agenda for meet

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday released the agenda for the all-party meeting. The May 12 meet has been called to deliberate on the issue of Electronic Voting Machine and to address concerns around its security and procedure of the "EVM tampering" challenge. The EC is welcoming suggestions from all parties.

"Some suggestions on revisiting the rules pertaining to the counting of paper slips from the VVPAT system will also be discussed," the election commission said. In order to ensure more transparency in the funding of political parties, the Commission has invited them to discuss several proposals, including donations in cash not exceeding Rs 20 crore or 20% of the total donations in a year, whichever is less in the case of cash donations. Income tax exemption should be accordingly restricted, anonymous donations above Rs 2,000 should be prohibited and no income tax exemption be given in such a case are also proposals open for discussion.

OneIndia News