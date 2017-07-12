Who gives a f*** about Kashmiriyat? This is Rajnath Singh's response

Who gives a F*** about Kashmiriyat was a message posted on Twitter and Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh was tagged in it. Singh shot back, " Ms Kalra I certainly do. It is absolutely my job to ensure peace and tranquility in all parts of the country. All Kashmiris are not terrorists."

The Union Home Minister was responding to a tweet by @huchikalra who said, " who gives a f*** about Kashmiriyat at this moment? It is not your job to placate. Just drag those cowards out and cull them." Following the reply given by Singh, the Twitter account of Shuchi Singh Kalra was found deleted.

Singh found support for his reply from various quarters. One tweet read, " @rajnathsingh not only shows how to deal with hateful trolls, but also provides a fine example of humanity for many in his own party."

Another tweet said," thank you for saying this," while another user stated," excellent statement, thank you sir."

On Tuesday, the Home Minister reviewed the situation in Kashmir. He held a high-level meeting in Delhi in which he ordered the enhancement of security for the Amarnath pilgrims. The yatra had come under attack by terrorists. Seven persons were killed by terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

