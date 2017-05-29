Which soap will BJP use to clean mindset, asks Rahul

New Delhi, May 29: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over reports of soaps being distributed to Musahar Dalit families to clean themselves before his visit.

"And which soap will the Bharatiya Janata Party use to clean its dirty mindset, please tell me this," Gandhi inquired in a tweet referring to a news report that said soaps, scents and shampoos were distributed to the families in Mainpur Deenapatti village of Kushinagar district.

They received two soaps and a sachet of shampoo and instructions to clean themselves before attending the public meeting on Thursday.

In videos that werewidely shared on internet, members of the community can be seen displaying the soap and shampoo they allegedly received. The package also contained washing powder, they said. Some even said that they were asked to use perfume before meeting the Chief Minister, who was in Kushinagar on Friday to inaugurate an immunisation programme for encephalitis.

The Congress demanded that the Chief Miniser must apologise. Party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi, said, "The concerned state administration officers should be booked under the SC-ST Act".

IANS