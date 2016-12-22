Where is the earthquake? Modi's jibe at Rahul

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi for his earthquake remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said a young leader is learning to speak now, but it has not resulted in an 'earthquake'. Rahul had last week said that an earthquake will occur when he begins to speak.

"Ek yuva neta hain, abhi bhaashan seekh rahe hain. Jab se unhone bolna seekha hai, meri khushi ka koi paar nahin (There is a young leader and he is learning to speak. I am happy that he is speaking)," Modi said.

"Lekin achha hua bolna shuru kar diya, toh pata chal raha hai bhukamp ki sambhaavna bachhi hi nahin (It is good that he is speaking, but there don't seem to be any chances of earthquake)," he added.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre in Varanasi, Modi said a big cleanliness drive was underway in the country.

Taking potshots at the opposition for protesting against the government's demonetisation initiative, Modi said he had never thought that some politicians would stand by the corrupt and dishonest.

Kabhi socha nahi tha ki desh ke kuch raajneta himmat ke sath beimaano ke sath khadey ho jaayenge : PM Modi in Varanasi #DeMonetisation pic.twitter.com/BRPtbYPebc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 22, 2016

Rahul on Wednesday levelled serious allegations against Modi. He said that Modi, as Gujarat chief minister, had taken money from Sahara and Birla groups and demanded an independent inquiry into it.

Addressing a rally in Mehsana, Gujarat, the Congress vice president alleged that in the I-T records there are notings of Sahara officials' claims that they had paid 9 times to Modi between October, 2013 and February, 2014. Gandhi said the documents in this regard were with IT department which had raided the company when Modi was Gujarat chief minister.

Modi, in his speech, also spoke on infiltration at the border. He said Pakistan resorts to ceasefire violations to divert the attention of the Indian soldiers, so that terrorists can sneak in.

He said people in his constituency will not have to travel far for cancer treatment as a cancer centre has been inaugrated.

