It was dummy EVM that AAP used to demonstrate tampering

The Election Commission of India has said that after initial doubts of an EVM theft, it has been found that the EVM used in the Delhi assembly was a dummy. The AAP decided to use a dummy EVM in the assembly to demonstrate EVM tampering to avoid any sort of legal complications.

Earlier ECI officials had said that they would check to see how the EVM was procured. The EVMs are stored in a go-down of the Election Commission of India are used only during the elections.

Earlier, the AAP members demonstrated in the Delhi Legislative Assembly how EVMs could be tampered with. AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said he has done engineering and had 10 years of experience in the field. He said he knows how embedded systems and softwares function.

He said that there is a secret code hidden under the cardboard covering the EVM which a party's persn presses to direct all following votes to the pre-determined candidate. Bharadwaj cited the Bhind Punjab where all votes were going to the BJP candidate. The error according to him could be detected since the machine had a paper trail. I have years of experience in corporates and MNCs and can challenge anyone to falsify my claim, Bharadwaj also said. I challenge those from Harvard to come and prove that tampering cannot be done. BJP has learnt the trick of hacking EVMs in five years. We learnt it in three months. Hacking and rigging in any machine is simple as all you have to do is change the mother board, he further added to applause from his colleagues.

OneIndia News