Where are the achhe din?, asks Akhilesh Yadav

Sultanpur, Jan 24: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday addressed a public rally in Sultanpur district. Addressing a gathering, Akhilesh said that he is confident that the Samajwadi Party will win 300 seats in the forthcoming assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Akhilesh said hollow promises of ache din have been exposed since nothing has been done on those promises even after three years.

He further said that when the Centre will announce the budget they will have many things copied from the work of the SP.

Highlighting works done by his government, he said that his government has launched a number of schemes to benefit the poor including helpline numbers for women in distress, ambulance services etc.

Oneindia News