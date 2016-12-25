When the Army of the Caliph was almost set up in South India

New Delhi, Dec 25: The National Investigation in its chargesheet filed against 8 persons says that an attempt was being made to establish the Army of the Caliph from South India or the Jhund ul Khilafa Fi Bilad Al Hind.

The NIA had arrested 8 persons from Hyderabad for their alleged links with the ISIS. During the raid that was conducted the NIA stumbled upon material which suggested that the 8 persons were in touch with handlers from Syria. Their role was to establish the ISIS Caliphate in South India, the NIA also says.

The NIA says that the group associated with the ISIS pledged their allegiance through the Bay'ah to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The NIA further states that this group of 8 wanted to form the Jhund ul Khilafa Fi Bilad Al Hind or the Army of the Caliph from the South India.

The NIA during the raids conducted on June 29 found electronic gadgets, mobile phones, hard discs, semi-automatic pistols, air rifles, pellets, target boards, explosive precursor chemicals, urea nitrate explosive and equipments, a capacitor, knives and bundles of wire.

NIA officials also say that investigations found that these 8 persons were trying to set up a large army of people in South India. They were convinced about the cause of the ISIS and hence decided to all out and set up a very strong module for the group. Their focus was on South India only, the NIA also says.

