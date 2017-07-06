When Shiv Sena leaders called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "Chor Chor"

When BJP leaders shouted "Modi, Modi" in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Shiv Sena leaders chose to respond with shouts of "Chor Hai, Chor Hai" on Wednesday. The country's richest civic body witnessed ugly scenes during a special session meant to mark the formal rollout of GST.

The ugly spat between Shiv Sena and BJP leaders took place in the presence of Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray. What started as a slogan v/s slogan fight soon turned physical with a BJP corporator being roughed up. As Uddhav Thackeray entered the BMC, BJP corporators started chanting "Modi, Modi". Enraged, Shiv Sena workers responded with "Chor hai, Chor hai".

In the presence of senior leaders of either party corporators got down to physical fight. It took the intervention of the Mayor, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, to bring the situation under control. Some Shiv Sena leaders later claimed that they thought the Modi BJP leaders were referring to was Lalit Modi and hence responded with "Chor Hai" remark.

OneIndia News