When Modi was protected US style in Mumbai

New Delhi, Dec 25: For the first time outriders were used as part of the security convoy in Mumbai on Saturday during Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's visit. Ten trained outriders on custom made Royal Enfield bikes were part of the security convoy.

The feature is similar to the one used in the United States of America for the President. The Mumbai police decided to use this additional feature for increased security. While seven bikes were ahead of the entourage, three bikes followed behind.

A Mumbai police official informed that the job of the outrider is to block any untoward incident and thwart it. The outriders are also meant to block the crowd from coming close to the cavalcade, the officer further explained.

These custom made bikes have features such as a public address system, sirens, windshield, white and blue LED flicker lights and boxes to store police wireless sets. The ten outriders are highly trained and were selected by the Motor Transport Department of the Mumbai police. Experts in last minute manoeuvres, the outriders were also armed with a walkie-talkie kit. For now the outriders are available only for the Prime Minister, but in future it would be used for other VVIPs as well, the Mumbai police say.

