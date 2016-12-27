When terror operative from Bengal raised the Islamic State flag in Srinagar

New Delhi, Dec 27: The National Investigation Agency in a detailed chargesheet has stated that an Islamic State operative from West Bengal had planned a lone wolf attack at the Dal Lake in Srinagar. The NIA also said in the chargesheet that it was Musa who had waved the terror organisation's flag at a congregation held at Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir in May 2016.

The NIA filed a chargesheet against Abu Musa alias Mohammad Mosiuddin for furthering the cause of the IS in India and Bangladesh.

During the course of the investigation the NIA learnt that Musa had planned on several Lone Wolf attacks. OneIndia had reported that Musa had also planned a major attack to target the Russians who visited the Holy Mother house in Kolkata.

Strike at Dal Lake:

The IS had drawn up a list of various tourist locations with a heavy presence of foreign tourists. While their counterparts in South India had plotted an attack at Kodaikanal, Musa had wanted to strike at the pristine Dal Lake in Srinagar.

According to investigations conducted by the NIA, Musa had visited Srinagar in May 2016. While he was not able to carry out the attack, he did manage to take part in a congregation at the Jama Masjid in Srinagar. At the venue, he waved the IS flag, he confessed during questioning.

The NIA has also learnt that Musa wanted to announce the arrival of the Bengal Caliphate of the ISIS in a big way. He had zeroed in on one very influential family in West Bengal.

He planned on robbing, raping and beheading the members of this family. He felt that such an incident would have spread panic and this incident would have announced the arrival of the IS in India.

