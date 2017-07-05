When Bengal burns can't be a mute spectator, Governor tells Mamata Banerjee

A full blown war of words broke out between West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Mamata went on to accuse the Governor of behaving like a BJP block president and said that the choice of words used by him even made her think of resigning. The Governor however hit back by saying that he cannot be a mute spectator when there is a law and order problem.

The Governor was enquiring about the law and order situation after communal clashes broke out in North 24 Paraganas district of West Bengal over an "objectionable" post on Facebook, prompting the state government to rush 400 troops of paramilitary

Following the war of words, the Governor in a press release said that he is surprised with the attitude and language used by the Chief Minister.

The Hon'ble Governor is surprised at the attitude and language used by the Hon'ble Chief Minister during the Press conference today. The talks between the Hon'ble Chief Minister and the Hon'ble Governor were confidential in nature and none is expected to disclose it.

However, there was nothing in the talks for which the Hon'ble Chief Minister may have felt insulted, threatened or humiliated. The Hon'ble Governor did say to the Hon'ble Chief Minister to ensure peace and law and order by all means. The Hon'ble Governor always holds the persons, who occupy the Constitutional positions, in high esteem.

"The Hon'ble Governor, being the Head of the State, is the guardian of all the citizens of the State and not of any particular party or section of society. It is proper for the Hon'ble Governor to bring to the notice of the Hon'ble Chief Minister any serious grievance made by any member of public or any serious event happening in the State. The Hon'ble Governor cannot remain a mute spectator of the affairs in the State."

Mamata had at a presser said that the Governor had threatened him over phone. The manner in which he spoke taking the side of the BJP had insulted me she said. I told him that he cannot talk like this He is behaving like a block president of BJP. He should understand that he has been nominated to the post. I am not here at the mercy of anyone. The way he spoke to me, I once thought of leaving the chair she also said.

