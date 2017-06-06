Whatsapping pilots land in trouble as DGCA lodges police complaint

New Delhi, June 6: Allegations over the use of "abusive language and obscene remarks" against officials of a government regulatory body on a 'Whatsapp' group landed 10 commercial pilots employed with leading domestic airlines in trouble on Tuesday.

According to Delhi Police, the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation filed a complaint against 34 pilots, of whom 10 were summoned for questioning.

"We have received a complaint by DGCA and are examining the matter. No arrest has been made yet," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said adding that the questioning took place on Tuesday afternoon.

The DGCA is said to have also submitted to the officers at Lodhi Road police station a "screen shot" of the usage of objectionable, obscene language.

"The text used in the message was highly objectionable, unpardonable and obscene language was used against family members of DGCA officials," a senior DGCA official said.

IANS