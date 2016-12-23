Kurukshetra (Hr), Dec 23: In an effort to check crime and corruption in the city, the Kurukshetra Police will launch a WhatsApp helpline for the public.

The decision was announced today by the newly appointed Superintendent of Police Abhishek Garg here. He said any citizen would be able to send a message or video through the multimedia messaging helpline regarding any suspicious activity in the area.

Even the smallest information provided at this helpline would be taken seriously and immediate action on the matter will be take, Garg said. A senior district police officer would be assigned the job to monitor this helpline.

The SP said that all the SHOs would be instructed to address the complaints and take prompt action. A separate traffic police officer would also be appointed to handle the increasing traffic problem in the town, Garg said.

He said that the buses would not be allowed at the crossing at Pipli, as it creates traffic jam, and bus drivers would be asked to stop their vehicles at least 100 meters away from the crossing.

Talking about the Rs 5 lakh loot from an HDFC bank employee yesterday, Garg said police have got some clues and efforts are on to nab the culprits.

PTI