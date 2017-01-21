What the Jallikattu draft ordinance states

Chennai, Jan 21: A decision on banning Jallikattu cannot be purely legal in nature and the cultural aspect has to be considered, the Environment Ministry said in the draft ordinance which allows holding of Jallikattu or the bull-taming sport.

Late on Friday evening, the Centre cleared the final legal hurdles in holding the sport in Tamil Nadu. In the draft ordinance, the Centre added a state specific exception to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960.

Sources in the Home Ministry tell OneIndia that the exception had to be brought about after the Environment Ministry cleared the ordinance.

The ministry said that this issue cannot be viewed purely as a legal one. The cultural aspect has to be taken into consideration in this particular case, the ministry added.

"View it in the cultural context and not just in the legal nature," stated the ministry.

OneIndia News