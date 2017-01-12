What SC ban? TN villages organising Jallikattu anyway!

In clear violation of Supreme Court order banning Jallikattu, villages in Tamil Nadu are brazenly organising the deemed 'traditional sport'. OneIndia has accessed videos of a political party in Tamil Nadu, Naam Tamilar Katchi, organising Jallikattu in Thiruvathipuram village in Cuddalore. The party led by actor-turned-politician Seeman gave two hoots about the ban on Jallikattu. The video shows youngsters dressed in black trying to tame a bull.

And this is just one instance of the event being organised. Many such videos are emerging from the state, especially the Madurai belt where Jallikattu is being organised in brazen violation of the SC order. The events are being organised despite the Tamil Nadu government still trying to get clearance for the same by urging the Union government to pass an ordinance.

It may be recalled that the SChad rapped the Tamil Nadu government in 2016 as well when Jallikattu was organised despite ban in various villages. The then Jayalalithaa-led Tamil Nadu government had denied any such event.

OneIndia News