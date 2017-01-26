What Modi told UAE's Crown Prince about Dawood Ibrahim

There were 14 agreements signed by India and the United Arab Emirates during the visit by Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to New Delhi. Nahyan, who was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations held on Thursday called for India's role to push for peace and stability in Asia and West Asia. While there were agreements signed on various issues relating to maritime transport, energy and other sectors, India also spoke about Dawood Ibrahim's properties in the UAE.

Highly-placed sources told OneIndia that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought about the issue regarding Dawood's properties in UAE. The UAE which is also probing into the properties held by the don was told to act upon the same at the earliest. India wanted the UAE to seize the properties, the source also informed.

"The matter is under investigation and once it is complete action would be taken the official also informed. The process is underway and we expect action soon," he also said.

Authorities in the UAE launched a probe in September 2016 into the properties held by Dawood. The probe was launched following a visit to the UAE by Modi and India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. A dossier regarding the properties held by Dawood and his associates was handed over to the authorities during that visit.

The dossier listed several properties and also made a mention about a company known as Golden Box being run in Dubai. The dossier states that this company is being run by Anis Ibrahim who is the brother of Dawood. The list of properties also includes hotels. The Enforcement Directorate had narrowed down on the list of properties. Most of the properties are benami, the dossier also states.