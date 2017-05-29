What Modi, Kejriwal, Tharoor have to do with CBSE results? Twitter jokes have answer

New Delhi, May 29: In India, board results are nothing less than national festivals. While toppers are hailed by one and all, those who score poorly are left alone amid the noise and excitement of result announcement.

It is not just the students and their guardians, who anxiously wait for results, relatives to neighbours (and these days of course, social media junkies) keep a tab on who topped and who failed.

On Sunday, when finally the Central Board of Secondary Education announced Class 12 results, the micro-blogging site--Twitter was mighty busy. Not only toppers like Raksha Gopal were hailed as heroes, Twitterati took extra time and effort to poke fun at their favourite politicians like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor.

Some of the jokes related to the CBSE results are so hilarious, we are sure they will crack you up. Here we bring a few of the popular jokes that trended on Twitter to help you smile on Monday morning as you are grudgingly preparing to start a hectic week ahead...

Dear Students



Don't Be Sad.Marks Really Dont Matter.An IITian Is Spreading Raita In Delhi &A Tea Seller Is Making Us Proud#CbseResults2017 — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) May 28, 2017

Parent: Your teacher said you haven't done well enough in your #CbseResults2017 . Is he right ??



Kid: pic.twitter.com/RKpdkRKXt8 — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) May 28, 2017

Arts Student Raksha Gopal From Amity International School, Tops Exam With 99.6%. 😱😱😱



Itne Me Hum Jaise 3-3 Paas Ho Jaate.🙃#CbseResults2017 — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) May 28, 2017

Raksha Gopal tops the CBSE 12th Board, Another win for Modi, as her email id:



Go.Raksha@gmail.com #CbseResults2017 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 28, 2017

When Sharma uncle showsoff his child's 95% and you got 72% .#CbseResults2017 pic.twitter.com/MOwlW8e1Yn — nadaan ladki (@one_in_minion) May 28, 2017

OneIndia News