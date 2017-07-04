What made Kashmir separatist Geelani back GST?

Kashmir's separatist leader S A S Geelani who is into the habit of opposing everything India made a surprising statement when he backed GST. The National Conference was quick blast him and called it a tactic on his part to bail out the PDP-BJP government in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a detailed statement, Geelani said that the Kashmir issue and other interrelated problems are different with differing background. He said that the business community and civil societies have their role to find a solution regarding the implementation of GST and sort out problems relating to their business they face.

Geelani who is under the radar of the NIA in cases relating to funding the unrest said that it is important that extremely care must be taken to ensure that the discourse of their resistance is not changed.

The NC was however not amused and accused the hardliner of trying to bail out the Jammu and Kashmir government on the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax in the state.

Geelani has yet again gone out of his way to distort the history of the state in an effort to bail out the PDP-BJP government - this time on the crucial and sensitive issue of GST extension to the state," NC lawmakers said in a statement.

The deceptive posturing of Geelani on GST is a design to subvert the cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and to bail out the present rulers of the state, who are hell-bent on trampling the aspirations of the people of J&K at the behest of the powers that be in New Delhi," a NC leader said.

OneIndia News