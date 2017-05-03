What 'Kadi Ninda?' People want Pakistan bombed out of recognition

The anger and tension on the streets is palpable. The dastardly act by the Pakistan Army and its terrorists in which the bodies of two brave Indian soldiers were mutilated has increased the anger on the streets. Kadi Ninda or condemned a word often used by the politicians is not just being rejected but mocked heavily as well.

The people want nothing short of 50 Pakistan heads to avenge the brutal killing of the two soldiers. The kin of Prem Sagar Prasad demanded that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath be present for the funeral. The family also sought a fitting reply be given to Pakistan.

On the social media and WhatsApp groups people drew a comparison between the reaction by the US against the ISIS and India's response to Pakistan. An image of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh with the words "Kadi Ninda" was also circulated on the social media.

Begin with Kashmir first:

Clearly the strategy in Kashmir is failing. The situation has only worsened and the violence on the streets had kept security forces busy with civilians rather than guarding the border with Pakistan. There are two ways out for the government in Kashmir. Either destroy the separatists or talk to them. Currently both are not being done.

The centre too has to do more in instructing Mehbooba Mufti to get the situation under control. She is perceived to be close to separatist S A S Geelani and ought to have opened talks with him, security experts say. Instead there was a delayed response to the crisis and today, sources say Geelani is not available for talks.

The Indian Army on the other hand has been kept busy with problems on the streets of Kashmir. This has affected border operations to a large extent. Infiltrations have gone up considerably and this is proving to be costly for India.

Following the September surgical strikes, there was a major lull in operations by Pakistan. India should have seized that opportunity in getting the entire Kashmir situation under control. Instead, India let that slip and Pakistan planned and executed the second part of the unrest.

Security analysts say that it is never good when there is internal trouble especially so close to the border. Such trouble automatically gives the enemy an advantage to carry out its operations. Experts say that Pakistan needs to be hit constantly. One surgical strike is not good enough. It needs to be a continued operation.

If one looks at the immediate scenario post the surgical strikes, the launch pads across the Line of Control were cleared off by Pakistan. However in the recent terror strikes it was found that the terrorists were launched from the same pads. This is only an indication that India let the advantage it had slip by.

The Indian government needs to take the anger on the streets into account and very seriously too. Statements such as 'kadi ninda' won't do. As the people would say, " bomb Pakistan out of recognition." While this may be tough considering international norms, repeated surgical strikes on terror launch pads would be a good way to begin.

OneIndia News