The BJP's national president, Amit Shah on Monday appeared as a witness for Maya Kodnani in the Naroda Patiya massacre case. He told the court that Kodnani was not present at Naroda Gam on the day the riots broke out.

What is the Naroda Patiya massacre case?

The Naroda Patiya massacre took place on 28 February 2002 at Naroda, in Ahmedabad. 97 Muslims were killed by a mob of approximately 5,000 people. The massacre at Naroda occurred during the bandh called by Vishwa Hindu Parishad a day after the Godhra train burning.

The riot lasted over 10 hours, during which the mob looted, stabbed, sexually assaulted, gang-raped and burnt people individually and in groups. After the conflict, a curfew was imposed in the state and army troops were called in to contain further violence.

The communal violence at Naroda was deemed "the largest single case of mass murder" during the 2002 Gujarat riots; it accounted for the greatest number of deaths during a single event.

Survivors faced socio-economic problems; many were left homeless, orphaned and injured. A number of shrines were destroyed and many schools were adversely affected, cancelled exams or closed entirely. The surviving victims were given shelter in relief camps provided by both the state and central government, and efforts were begun to restore destroyed properties and shrines.

Allegations were made against the state police, state government and the chief minister Narendra Modi, citing that government authorities were involved and various police personnel played a role in the massacre: a number of eyewitnesses reported police officers favouring the mob by allegedly injuring or killing Muslims and damaging public and private property.

All allegations were proved to be false and the government and police were cleared of wrongdoing by a Special Investigation Team. The initial report on the case was filed by the Gujarat police, accusing 46 people, all of whom the Special Court deemed unreliable. In 2008, the Supreme Court of India formed a Special Investigation Team to investigate the case.

In 2009, the team submitted its report, which accused 70 people of wrongdoing, 61 of whom were charged. On 29 August 2012, the Special Court convicted 32 people and acquitted 29 due to insufficient evidence.

Among those convicted were Maya Kodnani - former Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development of Gujarat and former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Naroda - who was sentenced to 28 years imprisonment, and Bajrang Dal's Babu Bajrangi, who received a life sentence.

