Srinagar, May 19: Speaking at a national-level symposium--Livestock Resources Management under Changing Climate Scenario--at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology in Srinagar, Kashmir, on Thursday, the state's Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti alleged that Delhi-based news channels were "presenting a scary picture" of Kashmir and asked them to stop the "wrong portrayal".

"What is shown on TV channels about Kashmir is not true. They show a scary picture but that's not a reality. When tourists watch TV here, they are in a disbelief that is it the same Kashmir they are visiting," said Mufti.

To be a part of the three-day symposium, around 700 scientists, planners and research scholars, from various parts of India came to Srinagar. The event began on Thursday.

During her speech, the CM said the state is safest for women. "I take pride in saying that women folk are safe in our state than in any other state. Go anywhere during any time alone here and you would feel as safe as you feel at your home," she added.

She asked the delegates to enjoy the beauty of Kashmir and send a positive message outside. "Apart from the historical Mughal gardens we have a beautiful Badamwari garden where you should spend time. It would be nice if you all take a shikara ride and realise that what is shown on TV about Kashmir is not right," she added.

Mufti requested the participants to be the "brand ambassadors" for Kashmir. "Once you go back you can tell people that situation is Kashmir is peaceful and conducive for them to visit here. You are like envoys for us," the CM added.

The Peoples Democratic Party leader asked the educated youth of the state to venture into sectors such as livestock production. Mufti added that they should avail financial support and start businesses related to livestock.

"We have not been able to come up with latest technologies, scientific intervention so that educated youth, who avail loans, are benefited by venturing into livestock production. Let us make them feel that it is a modern thing. Efforts should be made so that livestock production proves to be lucrative for young people who have high class degrees".

Along with regular clashes between students and security forces, the Valley, of late, is witnessing several terror attacks against the Indian Army by the neighbouring Pakistani attackers.

